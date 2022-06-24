Trail Blazers Select Jabari Walker With the 57th Pick of the 2022 NBA Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 23, 2022) –The Portland Trail Blazers have selected forward Jabari Walker with the 57th pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Walker, 19, arrives in Portland after spending two seasons at Colorado where he averaged 11.5 points (47.9% FG, 39.9% 3-PT, 78.3% FT), 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 59 games (33 starts). Walker (6-9, 215) was named All-Pac-12 First Team as a sophomore in 2021-22 after ranking fourth in the conference in scoring (14.6 points per game) and first in rebounding (9.4 points per game) to go with 1.2 assists in 33 games (all starts). He recorded 17 double-doubles in 2021-22, ranking 10th among all NCAA Division 1 players and leading the Pac-12 conference. Walker was a 2020-21 Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman Team selection after averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds during his first collegiate campaign.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Walker is the son of 10-year NBA veteran Samaki Walker.