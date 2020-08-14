Trail Blazers to Play Memphis Grizzlies in Western Conference Play-In

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 13, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers clinched the eighth seed in the NBA Western Conference play-in with a 134-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets tonight and will play the ninth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, August 15.

The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies will compete for a chance to play in the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs. If the Trail Blazers win Saturday’s matchup, they will advance to the playoffs. If the Grizzlies win on Saturday, a second game will be played on Sunday, August 16. The winner of that game would then advance to the playoffs to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Saturday’s game will tip-off at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time and will be televised on ABC. Sunday’s game, if necessary, will start at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time and be televised on ESPN. Both games will air on the Trail Blazers Broadcasting flagship station, Rip City Radio 620 AM, and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.