Trail Blazers Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Non-Fungible Tokens With Gameday Poster Collection

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 19, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers are launching their first limited-edition Non-Fungible Tokens to the public July 19, in partnership with StormX whose experience in the NFT Space helped inform this initiative. Collaborating with seven local artists, the Trail Blazers will re-release seven digitally enhanced NFT pieces of art from the popular Gameday Poster Collection, recreating the most popular poster designs, matchups and historic moments. Honoring the organization’s 1977 NBA Championship, seventy-seven editions of the posters will be available as NFTs to fans via OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, with the help of Wasserman Media Group.

NFTs are digital assets stored on a blockchain that are unique to the purchaser, cannot be replicated and can consist of anything digital, such as photos, drawings, videos and audio.

“I am honored to launch our organization’s first Non-Fungible Tokens alongside our new partner and crypto expert, StormX,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Trail Blazers & Rose Quarter. “The Gameday Poster Collection is a pivotal part of the Trail Blazers gameday experience, and I look forward to making these accessible to Rip City fans across the world.”

Each poster will feature an exclusive one-of-one “Rip City Gold” limited-edition version. All seventy-seven NFTs in the collection will be sold to the highest bidder, and the auction will be live on OpenSea from July 19 - 22 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Net proceeds from each sale will benefit the Trail Blazers Foundation, which is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of individuals from communities that have been historically underserved or marginalized with a focus on where youth live, learn and play.

To offset the unavoidable emissions associated with NFTs, the Trail Blazers are committed to purchasing carbon offsets through the Bonneville Environmental Foundation based on the total quantity of posters minted. These offsets will help fund projects focused on energy resilience and independence, workforce development and STEM education across the United States.