Trail Blazers Invite Fans To Join In The Celebration Of Women’s History Throughout The Month Of March

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 1, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers staff, players and coaches are inviting fans to join them in the Celebration of Women’s History throughout March. All month long the organization will be honoring and celebrating women through events, donations and content. Donations throughout the month will be focused on organizations that serve female and gender non-conforming youth as well as organizations that work to dismantle sexism, racism and structural oppression throughout our region.

This year’s Women’s History Celebration game takes place on Saturday, March 26 when the Trail Blazers take on the Houston Rockets. The night is filled with activations with fans able to enjoy a pregame concert on the plaza, Jessa Campbell singing the national anthem pregame, The Bello Sisters performing at halftime and special content featured throughout the Digital Rip City Magazine in the Trail Blazers mobile app. Fundraising efforts throughout the night include exclusive retail items, donations, 5050 Raffle proceeds and an in-game auction. All those efforts will support nonprofit partner Rose Haven, a day shelter and community center serving women, children and gender non-conforming folks experiencing the trauma of abuse, loss of home and other disruptive life challenges.

“We are excited to celebrate Women’s History Month while using our resources and platform to elevate and support women and gender non-conforming folks” said Ashley Clinkscale, Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter Executive Vice President, Chief Communications & Impact Officer. “Throughout the month the entire organization will join in efforts to showcase the amazing work being done by our nonprofit partners and give our fans opportunities to get involved.”

Other events during the month include a restaurant takeover, employee engagement event, local women-owned business spotlights, Rose Haven donation drive and more. The Trail Blazers are partnering with Rose Haven for the donation drive and looking for donations of new socks, underwear, handwarmers and travel-sized hygiene items. Items can be dropped off at Rose Haven’s new location on NW Glisan Street Monday through Friday between 1:00-4:00 p.m. throughout the month of March. Additional donations will be made throughout the month by players, fans and employee resource groups to a variety of nonprofits in the area. Fans will notice the celebration of women’s history continuing through the month with content on social media, broadcast and in-arena.

For more information, including the calendar of events, visit trailblazers.com/WHM or visit our social media pages facebook.com/trailblazers on Facebook, @TrailBlazers on Twitter and Instagram.