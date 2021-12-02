Trail Blazers Game Notes: San Antonio Spurs (6-13) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-11)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-11) VS. SAN ANTONIO SPURS (6-13)

Thursday, December 2, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Series tied, 88-88

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 56-32

SAN ANTONIO HOME: Spurs lead, 56-32

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 124-102, 5/8/21 (Por.)

LAST SAN ANTONIO WIN: 125-104, 1/18/21 (SAS)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Thursday's game is the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Spurs during the 2021-22 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland won the season series against San Antonio last season, 2-1.

• PROTECTING THE ROCK: San Antonio (13.1 turnovers per game) and Portland (13.3 turnovers per game) average the sixth-fewest and seventh-fewest turnovers per game in the NBA.

• CJ McCollum averaged 28.0 points (48.9% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in two games against San Antonio last season. He has scored at least 27 points in five of his last seven games against the Spurs.

• In two games against the Spurs in 2020-21, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 13.0 points (46.2% FG), 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.00 block. Nurkic has scored at least 15 points in seven of his last 10 outings against San Antonio. He has recorded three double-doubles in that span.

• In three games against San Antonio last season, Anfernee Simons averaged 10.3 points (40.0% FG, 41.2% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.00 block. Simons has shot 9-of-21 (42.3%) from deep in his last four games against the Spurs.

• Dejounte Murray averaged 12.3 points (42.1% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists in three games against the Trail Blazers in 2020-21. He had a triple-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Portland on April 16, 2021.

• Jakob Poeltl played in three games against the Trail Blazers last season, averaging 11.3 points (66.7% FG, 66.7% FT), 6.7 rebounds and 2.67 blocks.

• CONNECTION: San Antonio power forward Zach Collins played in 154 games (12 starts) for the Trail Blazers from 2017-21, averaging 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Spurs center Drew Eubanks attended Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon, and played collegiately at Oregon State from 2015-18.

NEWS AND NOTES

THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The Trail Blazers have won 10 straight games at Moda Center, marking the team's longest home winning streak since Jan. 24 - March 9, 2009 (12 games). Portland is 10-1 through its first 11 home games for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

BEN THERE, DONE THAT: Ben McLemore scored a season-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes against Detroit on Nov. 30. It was just the 15th time in the last 10 seasons that a Portland player scored at least 17 points off the bench in 20 minutes or fewer.

CJ SCORING: CJ McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career on Oct. 20 against the Kings. He is the eighth player in team history with 10,000 points. With a three-pointer at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter against Detroit on Nov. 30, McCollum passed Clifford Robinson for fifth on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

4. Terry Porter - 11,330 points

5. CJ McCollum - 10,425 points

6. Cliff Robinson - 10,405 points

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT), all in the second half, at Golden State on Nov. 26 and scored a season-high 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3-PT) at Utah on Nov. 29. Simons is eighth in the NBA in total bench points this season (235) and is ninth in three-pointers made off the bench (42).

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is third in the NBA in three-pointers made (72) and eighth in three-pointers attempted (181). He has made at least four shots from deep in 12 out of 22 games so far this season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #17 - Portland 110, Detroit 92 — November 30, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Despite missing two starters, the Trail Blazers won their 10th straight game at Moda Center with a 110-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons ... Portland was without Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little ... CJ McCollum scored a game-high 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Ben McLemore came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) in 18 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons started in place of Lillard and had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists ... Dennis Smith scored 11 points to go with four rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes off the bench ... Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

Game #21 - Utah 129, Portland 107 — November 29, 2021, Vivant Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Trail Blazers fell to 0-3 on their Thanksgiving road trip with a 129-107 loss to the Jazz in Salt Lake City ... Utah made 19 three-pointers and assisted on 30 of its 47 field goals ... Jusuf Nurkic paced Portland with 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons added 24 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting (4-7 3-PT) to go with one rebound, two assists and a block in 29 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes ... Damian Lillard was held to 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) in 31 minutes to go with six rebounds and five assists ... Cody Zeller had eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench ... Donovan Mitchell paced Utah with 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and one block.

Game #20 - Golden State 118, Portland 103 — November 26, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

The Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, 31-18, to jumpstart a 118-103 victory in San Francisco ... Portland was led by Anfernee Simons, who went scoreless in the first half but finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench ... Jusuf Nurkic logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes ... Damian Lillard had 16 points and six assists in 38 minutes ... CJ McCollum added 16 points, seven boards and four assists in 39 minutes ... Norman Powelll scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and two assists ... Larry Nance added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes off the bench ... Stephen Curry led Golden State with 32 points (12-25 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists.

Game #19 - Sacramento 125, Portland 121 — November 24, 2021, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

The Kings edged out the Trail Blazers in Sacramento, 125-121, in a game that featured 11 ties, 10 lead change, six technical fouls and two ejections ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 15-16 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double by the time the first quarter ended, recording 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period ... Nurkic finished with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes ... Norman Powell added 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes ... Nassir Littled led Portland's bench with a season-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3-PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... The Kings were led by Buddy Hield, who recorded 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

Game #18 - Portland 119, Denver 100 — November 23, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers scored 28 fast break points to Denver's two fast break points, outrunning the Nuggets to earn a 119-100 victory at Moda Center ... It was Portland's ninth straight home win ... CJ McCollum scored a game-high 32 points (13-19 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 1-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Damian Lillard added 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Norman Powell had 15 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block ... Robert Covington logged nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers reserves with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists ... Nassir Little chipped in 13 points and five rebounds off the bench ... Jeff Green led Denver with a season-high 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers, Norman Powell (right quad; contusion) is questionable; Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy; injury management) and Nassir Little (left ankle; sprain) are out.

For the Spurs, Doug McDermott (right knee; inflammation) and Devin Vassell (right quad; contusion) are probable; Devontae Cacok (G League - two-way), Zach Collins (left ankle; stress fracture), Joshua Primo (G League - on assignment) and Joe Wieskamp (G League - on assignment) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.