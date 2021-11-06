Trail Blazers Game Notes: Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-5)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (4-5) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (5-4)

Saturday, November 6, 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 123-110

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 70-45

L.A. LAKERS HOME: Lakers lead, 78-40

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 106-101, 5/7/21 (Por.)

LAST L.A. LAKERS WIN: 102-93, 2/26/21 (LAL)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Saturday's game is the first of four games between the Trail Blazers and the Lakers during the 2021-22 season. The team's play next on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

• LAST SEASON: Portland won the season series against the Lakers in 2020-21, 2-1.

• BENCH BUCKETS: Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons ranks sixth in scoring average among NBA reserves (14.4 ppg) while Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is third (17.0 ppg). Simons has made 25 three-pointers this season (of 55, 45.5%) while Anthony has made 32 three-pointers (of 61, 52.5%). They rank third and second, respectively in three-pointers made off the bench.

• Damian Lillard averaged 34.7 points (56.9% FG, 46.9% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in three games against the Lakers last season.

• In two games against the Lakers in 2020-21, CJ McCollum averaged 20.5 points (34.1% FG, 27.8% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.00 steals.

• LeBron James played in two games against the Trail Blazers last season, posting averages of 28.5 points (53.7% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 61.5% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.00 steals and 2.00 blocks.

• In two games against Portland last season, Anthony Davis averaged 24.5 points (48.6% FG, 66.7% 3-PT, 64.7% FT), 11.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony played two seasons for the Trail Blazers from 2019-21, averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 127 games (61 starts).

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Ben McLemore played 21 games (one start) for the Lakers last season, averaging 8.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

NEWS AND NOTES

LEADING THE WAY: The Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups as the 15th head coach in franchise history on June 27, 2021. Billups is making his debut as a head coach in the 2021-22 season. He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, helping lead the team to a 47-25 record and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

ROCO'S RUN: Robert Covington had a season-high 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and one steal against Indiana on Nov. 5. Nine of his points came in the fourth quarter on perfect 3-of-3 shooting from the three-point-line. All three tiples came in the final four minutes of the game.

STORMIN' NORMAN: Norman Powell scored a season-high 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT) against Indiana on Nov. 5 after scoring 23 points at Clveland on Nov. 3 and 22 points at Philadelphia on Nov. 1. It is the first time he has scored 20-plus points in three straight games for the Trail Blazers. For the season, Powell is shooting 52.4% from the field, 45.7% from the three-point-line, and 91.7% from the free-throw stripe.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is third in the NBA in three-pointers made (38) and fourth in three-pointers attempted (86). He has made at least four shots from deep in seven out of nine games so far this season.

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led Portland's bench with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3-PT) against the Pacers on Nov. 5, marking his fourth straight game scoring 15-plus points. Simons is fifth in the NBA in total bench points this season (130) and is third in three-pointers made off the bench (25). He is 20th in the league in three-point percentage (45.5%).

BEAST ON THE BOARDS: Jusuf Nurkic has led the Trail Blazers in rebounds in all nine games so far this season. Nurkic ranks eighth in the NBA in rebounds (11.3) and 12th in offensive boards per game (3.2).

DAME DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Damian Lillard recorded his fourth double-double of the season at Philadelphia on Nov. 1, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists in 36 minutes. Lillard ranks fourth in the league in assists per game (8.8). He leads the NBA in points-assists double-doubles this season (4).

THE LITTLE THINGS: Nassir Little has corralled 17 offensive rebounds this season, which is the most in the NBA for players 6'7" or shorter. His 15 offensive boards off the bench are the eighth-most by any reserve in the NBA this season.

A BLOCK AND A STEAL: CJ McCollum recorded at least one block and one steal in each of the first five games this season. He is the first player in franchise history to have a steal and a block in each of Portland's first five games of a season.

TOP 100 SCORER: With his 13th point against the Kings on Oct. 20, Damian Lillard moved past Elton Brand into the top 100 on the NBA all-time scoring list.

GETTING IT DONE DEFENSIVELY: Portland held its opponent below 100 points on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29. The Trail Blazers last held their opponents under 100 points in consecutive games from March 27-30, 2019 (three games). Portland played 155 games between the two streaks.

CJ SCORING: CJ McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career on Oct. 20 against the Kings. He is the eighth player in team history with 10,000 points. With his 15th point against the Grizzlies on OCt. 27, McCollum passed Jerome Kersey for sixth on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

5. Cliff Robinson - 10,405 points

6. CJ McCollum - 10,185 points

7. Jerome Kersey - 10,067 points

NBA 75th ANNIVERSARY TEAM: Damian Lillard was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team on Oct. 21. He joins former Trail Blazers Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen, Carmelo Anthony, and Lenny Wilkens on the list.

NEW IN TOWN: During the 2021 offseason, the Trail Blazers added Tony Snell, Dennis Smith Jr., Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford and Cody Zeller via free agency, Larry Nance Jr. via trade and Greg Brown III via the 2021 NBA draft. McLemore (53.0%), Snell (54.4%) and Zeller (58.5%) have all started over half of their career games since being drafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, while Nance has started 123 of his 350 career games (35.1%).

DISRUPTIVE FRONTCOURT: Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic are two of the five NBA players that have averaged at least 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in each of the last two seasons. Covington is one of three players (A. Davis/A. Drummond) that have done so each of the past three seasons. Joining the Portland pair this season is forward Larry Nance Jr., who has averaged at least 1.00 steal in each of the last five seasons.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #9 - Portland 110, Indiana 106 — November 5, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak and earned their fourth straight home with a 110-106 victory over Indiana at Moda Center ... CJ McCollum led the way for Portland, finishing with 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and six assists ... Norman Powell had 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block ... Robert Covington had a season-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting (5-10 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and one steal ... Anfernee Simons led the Portland bench with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3-PT), one rebound, one assist and one block ... Damian Lillard had four points and 11 assists ... Lillard's four points matched his career low for scoring ... T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3-PT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block ... Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Game #8 - Cleveland 107, Portland 104 — November 3, 2021, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

The Trail Blazers lost a close game to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, 107-104, marking their third straight loss ... Damian Lillard missed a three-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter that would have forced overtime ... Lillard finished with a team-high 26 points (10-27 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT) to go with three rebounds, eight assists and two steals ... Norman Powell added 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons scored 15 points off the bench on 6-of-11 shooting (1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) ... Cody Zeller added seven points and five rebounds ... The Cavaliers were led by Jarrett Allen, who recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Game #7 - Philadelphia 113, Portland 103 — November 1, 2021, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland fell to 0-3 on the road this season, losing to the 76ers in Philadelphia, 113-103 ... Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons ... Norman Powell scored a season-high 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with one rebound in 29 minutes ... Damian Lillard logged a double-double of 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 assists to go with seven rebounds ... CJ McCollum finished with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Anfernee Simons added 17 points off the bench, shooting 7-of-12 from the field (3-7 3-PT) while notching three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic had seven points, nine boards, three assists and two blocks ... Philadelphia was led by Seth Curry, who finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-10 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists ... Georges Niang added 21 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Game #6 - Charlotte 125, Portland 113 — October 31, 2021, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

The Trail Blazers held a seven-point lead at halftime but struggled to stop the Hornets in the second half, leading to a 125-113 loss in Charlotte ... The Hornets made 20 three-pointers (of 42) on 47.6% shooting from deep ... The Trail Blazers assisted on 17 of their 22 first half field goals ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and eight assists ... Anfernee Simons added 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting (5-9 3-PT, 2-2 FT) in 19 minutes off the bench ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds to go with two steals and one block ... Damian Lillard had 14 points (5-20 FG, 2-14 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and 12 assists ... Norman Powell chipped in 14 points and five assists ... LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists ... Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 points off the bench.

Game #5 - Portland 111, LA Clippers 92 — October 29, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated the Clippers 111-92 in Portland, avenging its loss to Los Angeles at Staples Center five days earlier ... The Trail Blazers outrebounded the Clippers, 63-43, and had a 21-8 advantage in second chance points ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block ... After missing two games, Norman Powell returned to the starting lineup and recorded 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block ... CJ McCollum scored 14 points while adding one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocks ... Cody Zeller paced Portland's bench with nine points and seven rebounds ... Paul George led the Clippers with a season-high 42 points (15-24 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 6-9 FT) to go with eight rebounds and two assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, there are no injuries to report.

As for the Lakers, Dwight Howard (neck; stiffness) is probable; Anthony Davis (right thumb; sprain) is questionable; Trevor Ariza (right ankle; injury recovery), Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb; injury recovery), LeBron James (rectus abdominis; strain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee; bone bruise) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. ROOT SPORTS Plus is free for all ROOT SPORTS subscribers, varying by provider. Visit trailblazers.com/watch for more information. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.