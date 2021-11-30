Trail Blazers Game Notes: Detroit Pistons (4-16) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10-11)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (10-11) VS. DETROIT PISTONS (4-16)

Tuesday, November 30, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 66-55

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 41-19

DETROIT HOME: Pistons lead, 36-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 4/10/21 (Por.)

LAST DETROIT WIN: 99-90, 3/30/19 (Det.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Tuesday's game is the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Pistons during the 2021-22 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series against Detroit in 2020-21, 2-0.

• BACK AT HOME: The Trail Blazers have the NBA's second-best home record (9-1) and boast the best offensive rating in the league at home (117.2). Detroit has the third-worst road record in the league (2-8).

• In two games against San Antonio last season, Damian Lillard averaged 30.0 points (46.2% FG, 60.0% 3-PT, 88.2% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

• Norman Powell played four games against Detroit in 2020-21, averaging 25.5 points (60.3% FG, 53.6% 3-PT, 89.5% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.00 steal and 1.00 block. He scored a career-high 43 points (14-18 FG, 8-12 3-PT, 7-9 FT) for the Raptors against the Pistons on March 17, 2021.

• CJ McCollum averaged 25.0 points (51.4% FG, 43.8% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.50 blocks in two games against the Pistons last season.

• Jerami Grant scored 30 points ( 11-19 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 5-9 FT) against the Trail Blazers on March 31 to go with two rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

• In two games against Portland in 2020-21, Saddiq Bey averaged 7.0 points (27.3% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 1.00 steal.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Detroit forward Jerami Grant were teammates for the U.S. Men's National Team at the Olympics this summer.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Tony Snell played for the Pistons during the 2019-20 season, averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 59 games (57 starts).

NEWS AND NOTES

HOME COOKING: The Trail Blazers have won nine straight games at Moda Center, marking the team's longest home winning streak since February 14 to March 17, 2018 (9 games). Portland is 9-1 through its first 10 home games for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT), all in the second half, at Golden State on Nov. 26 and scored a season-high 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3-PT) at Utah on Nov. 29. Simons is eighth in the NBA in total bench points this season (235) and is ninth in three-pointers made off the bench (42).

NURK DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Jusuf Nurkic recorded 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist at Utah on Nov. 29. It was his team-leading ninth double-double of the season.

THE BOSNIAN BEAST: Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double in the first quarter at Sacramento on Nov. 24, logging 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period. He was the first Portland player with a double-double in the first quarter since LaMarcus Aldridge did so on Feb. 1, 2014. Nurkic finished the game with a season-high 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT) to go with 17 rebounds and five assists.

DAME DROPPING 20: Damian Lillard scored 32 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 15-16 FT) to go with six rebounds and 10 assists at Sacramento on Nov. 24. It was his ninth straight game with 20-plus points and his 14th game with 20-plus points this season, good for the 11th-most in the NBA.

THREE IN A ROW: Nassir Little scored a season-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3-PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block at Sacramento on Nov. 24. It was his third straight game scoring in double-figures, matching the longest streak of his career. Little averaged 13.3 points (65.4% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 66.7% FT) and 4.0 rebounds in that span.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #21 - Utah 129, Portland 107 — November 29, 2021, Vivant Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Trail Blazers fell to 0-3 on their Thanksgiving road trip with a 129-107 loss to the Jazz in Salt Lake City ... Utah made 19 three-pointers and assisted on 30 of its 47 field goals ... Jusuf Nurkic paced Portland with 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons added 24 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting (4-7 3-PT) to go with one rebound, two assists and a block in 29 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes ... Damian Lillard was held to 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) in 31 minutes to go with six rebounds and five assists ... Cody Zeller had eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench ... Donovan Mitchell paced Utah with 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and one block.

Game #20 - Golden State 118, Portland 103 — November 26, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

The Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, 31-18, to jumpstart a 118-103 victory in San Francisco ... Portland was led by Anfernee Simons, who went scoreless in the first half but finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench ... Jusuf Nurkic logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes ... Damian Lillard had 16 points and six assists in 38 minutes ... CJ McCollum added 16 points, seven boards and four assists in 39 minutes ... Norman Powelll scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and two assists ... Larry Nance added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes off the bench ... Stephen Curry led Golden State with 32 points (12-25 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists.

Game #19 - Sacramento 125, Portland 121 — November 24, 2021, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

The Kings edged out the Trail Blazers in Sacramento, 125-121, in a game that featured 11 ties, 10 lead changes, six technical fouls and two ejections ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 15-16 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double by the time the first quarter ended, recording 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period ... Nurkic finished with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes ... Norman Powell added 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes ... Nassir Little led Portland's bench with a season-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3-PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... The Kings were led by Buddy Hield, who recorded 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

Game #18 - Portland 119, Denver 100 — November 23, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers scored 28 fast break points to Denver's two fast break points, outrunning the Nuggets to earn a 119-100 victory at Moda Center ... It was Portland's ninth straight home win ... CJ McCollum scored a game-high 32 points (13-19 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 1-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Damian Lillard added 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Norman Powell had 15 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block ... Robert Covington logged nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers reserves with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists ... Nassir Little chipped in 13 points and five rebounds off the bench ... Jeff Green led Denver with a season-high 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Game #17 - Portland 118, Philadelphia 111 — November 20, 2021, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers earned their eighth straight win at Moda Center with a 118-111 victory over Philadelphia ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season-high 39 points (10-21 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 14-14 FT) to go with seven assists and three blocks ... Lillard scored 12 points in the first quarter and 13 in the final frame ... CJ McCollum added 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3-PT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists, two steals and one block ... Norman Powell scored 17 points, including nine in the third quarter ... Nassir Little had 11 points and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench ... Tobias Harris had 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists ... Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and nine assists with 15 of his points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT) coming in the fourth quarter.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy; injury management), Norman Powell (right quad; contusion), and Nassir Little (left ankle; sprain) are out.

For the Pistons, Frank Jackson (right tibia; contusion) is questionable; Isaiah Livers (G League – on assignment), Kelly Olynyk (left knee; sprain), Jamorko Pickett (G League – two-way) and Chris Smith (G League – two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.