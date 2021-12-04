Trail Blazers Game Notes: Boston Celtics (12-11) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-12)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-12) VS. BOSTON CELTICS (12-11)

Saturday, December 4, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Series tied, 88-88

ALL TIME: Celtics lead, 70-48

PORTLAND HOME: Celtics lead, 32-27

BOSTON HOME: Celtics lead, 37-20

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 129-119, 5/2/21 (Bos.)

LAST BOSTON WIN: 116-115, 4/13/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Saturday's game is the first of two contests between the Trail Blazers and the Celtics this season. The teams will meet again in Boston on Jan. 21.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Boston split the season series in 2020-21, 1-1.

• In two games against the Celtics last season, CJ McCollum averaged 24.5 points (46.2% FG, 42.1% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 11.0 points (62.5% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.50 steals in two games against Boston in 2020-21.

• Jayson Tatum averaged 32.5 points (58.3% FG, 66.7% 3-PT, 88.2% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.00 block in two games against the Trail Blazers in 2020-21.

• In two games against Portland last season, Jaylen Brown averaged 20.0 points (34.9% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Ben McLemore and Celtics guard Dennis Schroder were teammates with the Lakers last season.

• CONNECTION: Celtics guard Payton Pritchard led West Linn High School to four consecutive OSAA 6A state titles from 2013-16 and was a two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. He played four years at the University of Oregon, earning All-American honors as a senior in 2020.

• CONNECTION: Boston head coach Ime Udoka attended Portland's Jefferson High School and played at Portland State from 1999-00 as well as for the Trail Blazers from 2006-07.

• CONNECTION: Celtics center Enes Freedom played for the Trail Blazers in the 2018-19 season and the 2020-21 season.

NEWS AND NOTES

THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The Trail Blazers won 10 straight games at Moda Center from Oct. 23 - Nov. 30, marking the team's longest home winning streak since Jan. 24 - March 9, 2009 (12 games).

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell had 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals at Sacramento on Nov. 24, marking his sixth game this season with 20-plus points. Powell is one of four players in the NBA that is averaging at least 16.0 points while shooting better than 48.0% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Valanciunas/Seth Curry).

BEN THERE, DONE THAT: Ben McLemore scored a season-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes against Detroit on Nov. 30. It was just the 15th time in the last 10 seasons that a Portland player scored at least 17 points off the bench in 20 minutes or fewer.

CJ SCORING: CJ McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career on Oct. 20 against the Kings. He is the eighth player in team history with 10,000 points. With a three-pointer at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter against Detroit on Nov. 30, McCollum passed Clifford Robinson for fifth on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

4. Terry Porter - 11,330 points

5. CJ McCollum - 10,441 points

6. Cliff Robinson - 10,405 points

THE BOSNIAN BEAST: Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double in the first quarter at Sacramento on Nov. 24, logging 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period. He was the first Portland player with a double-double in the first quarter since LaMarcus Aldridge did so on Feb. 1, 2014. Nurkic finished the game with a season-high 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT) to go with 17 rebounds and five assists.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is third in the NBA in three-pointers made (74) and fifth in three-pointers attempted (187). He has made at least four shots from deep in 12 out of 23 games so far this season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #23 - San Antonio 114, Portland 83 — December 2, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers 10-game winning streak at home came to an end as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 114-83 ... The Spurs scored 27 points off of 18 Portland turnovers and held the Trail Blazers to 35.4% shooting from the field ... San Antonio outscored Portland in the paint, 54-26 ... CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... Norman Powell scored 16 points on 3-of-13 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and seven rebounds ... Ben McLemore scored in double figures for the second straight game, finishing with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3-PT), two rebounds and three assists ... Bryn Forbes scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 15 minutes off the bench to lead the Spurs.

Game #22 - Portland 110, Detroit 92 — November 30, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Despite missing two starters, the Trail Blazers won their 10th straight game at Moda Center with a 110-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons ... Portland was without Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little ... CJ McCollum scored a game-high 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Ben McLemore came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) in 18 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons started in place of Lillard and had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists ... Dennis Smith scored 11 points to go with four rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes off the bench ... Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

Game #21 - Utah 129, Portland 107 — November 29, 2021, Vivant Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Trail Blazers fell to 0-3 on their Thanksgiving road trip with a 129-107 loss to the Jazz in Salt Lake City ... Utah made 19 three-pointers and assisted on 30 of its 47 field goals ... Jusuf Nurkic paced Portland with 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons added 24 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting (4-7 3-PT) to go with one rebound, two assists and a block in 29 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes ... Damian Lillard was held to 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) in 31 minutes to go with six rebounds and five assists ... Cody Zeller had eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench ... Donovan Mitchell paced Utah with 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and one block.

Game #20 - Golden State 118, Portland 103 — November 26, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

The Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, 31-18, to jumpstart a 118-103 victory in San Francisco ... Portland was led by Anfernee Simons, who went scoreless in the first half but finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench ... Jusuf Nurkic logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes ... Damian Lillard had 16 points and six assists in 38 minutes ... CJ McCollum added 16 points, seven boards and four assists in 39 minutes ... Norman Powelll scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and two assists ... Larry Nance added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes off the bench ... Stephen Curry led Golden State with 32 points (12-25 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists.

Game #19 - Sacramento 125, Portland 121 — November 24, 2021, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

The Kings edged out the Trail Blazers in Sacramento, 125-121, in a game that featured 11 ties, 10 lead change, six technical fouls and two ejections ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 15-16 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double by the time the first quarter ended, recording 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period ... Nurkic finished with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes ... Norman Powell added 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes ... Nassir Little led Portland's bench with a season-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3-PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... The Kings were led by Buddy Hield, who recorded 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

INJURY NOTES

Portland G Norman Powell (nasal fracture) is probable; G Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain), G Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy - injury management) and F Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) are out.

For the Celtics, Romeo Langford (right ankle; sprain) is questionable; Jaylen Brown (right hamstring; tightness), Sam Hauser (G League - two-way), Al Horford (Low back; stiffness) and Broderic Thomas (G League - two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.