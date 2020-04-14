Trail Blazers Continue 50th Anniversary Celebration with Virtual Fan Appreciation Day on April 15

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 14, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers today announced they will continue the year-long 50th Anniversary with a Virtual Fan Appreciation Day on April 15 celebrating the best fans in the league. The day will be an enormous thank you full of prizes, auctions, special video highlights from Trail Blazers favorites and more, at trailblazers.com/fans and on Trail Blazers social media platforms for everyone to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their home.

"We won’t let a postponed season stop us from showing our appreciation for the continued support from our fans for over five decades,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Virtual Fan Appreciation Day is a small way for us to bring our Rip City community together in spirit and say thank you for 50 amazing years, with more great years ahead.”

Also unique to the exciting day is the launch of an online auction, engaging fans with exclusive Trail Blazers autographed items, First Class air travel for two (2) anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, and Trail Blazers themed art created by local artists. Starting on April 15, every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. different items will be added and auctioned off each week through May 15. Funds from the auction will go directly to the Trail Blazers Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund to support nonprofits serving the community. To learn more about the Trail Blazers Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit trailblazers.com/donate.

Local artists Jeremy Kramer, Forest Wolf Kell, Amanda Donahue and Toshiki Nakagawa, all artists selected to participate in the Trail Blazers Gameday Poster Series, will be contributing unique artwork to pair with memorabilia for the auction. Fans can register for the auction by texting “blazers” to 76278 or by visiting blazers.givesmart.com.

The day will lead up to the next Classic Game in the series – Game 6 of the 1992 Western Conference Finals against the Utah Jazz – with a 6:00 p.m. tip-off on NBC Sports Northwest. For more information about Fan Appreciation Day, please visit trailblazers.com/fans.