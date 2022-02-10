Trail Blazers Complete Three-Team Trade

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 9, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have acquired Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and Memphis’ 2022 second-round draft pick from Utah in a three-team trade that sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Jazz and Tomáš Satoranský to San Antonio, the team announced today.

Ingles, 34, averaged 7.2 points (40.4% FG, 34.7% 3-PT, 77.3%), 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 45 games (15 starts) for the Jazz this season. A veteran forward in his eighth NBA season, Ingles played professionally in his home country of Australia as well as Spain and Israel prior to signing with Utah in 2014. Ingles (6-8, 220) holds career averages of 8.6 points (44.9% FG, 40.8% 3-PT, 76.8% FT), 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.92 steals in 590 career games (313 starts) for the Jazz. The runner-up for the 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, Ingles suffered a torn left ACL on January 30.

Hughes, 23, is averaging career-highs of 3.1 points (41.7% FG, 35.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 14 games (one start) for the Jazz this season. The second-year guard out of Syracuse was selected with the 39th pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. The New York-native holds career averages of 2.3 points (37.9% FG, 35.3% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 32 career games (one start).

Alexander-Walker and Satoranský were both acquired via trade on February 8 from the New Orleans Pelicans and have not appeared in a game for Portland.