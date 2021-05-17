Trail Blazers Clinch Spot in NBA Playoffs for Eighth-Straight Season, Taking on the Denver Nuggets in Round One

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 16, 2021) – For the eighth-straight season, the sixth-seed Portland Trail Blazers will vie for the NBA Championship during the 2020-21 NBA Western Conference Playoffs presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers. Round one will be played against the third-seed Denver Nuggets, with the playoffs schedule being announced soon. The Trail Blazers are the only team in the NBA that has qualified for each of the last eight postseasons.

The Trail Blazers will continue to host fans at Moda Center at a 10% capacity, with tickets available for full and half season ticket holders, courtside clients, corporate partners and deposit clients.

Qualified customers will receive an email with single-game ticketing information, with presale for all potential home games beginning the morning of May 20. Courtside seating will continue to be extremely limited and available on a priority basis to current courtside clients. Individual suite rentals, seating a maximum of six fans per suite, will be available starting May 20 through BlazersSuites.com or by calling 844.MODA.365. A final schedule will be communicated when the schedule is set.