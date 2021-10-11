Trail Blazers Announce Addition of SportsCenter Legend and Oregon Native Neil Everett to Broadcast Team

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 11, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the addition of Neil Everett to the broadcast team starting in the 2021-22 season. Everett will be Television Studio Host for pre, half and post-game coverage for most Trail Blazers road games. Brooke Olzendam and Michael Holton will continue to serve as hosts during home games.

Everett, a Portland native, has strong Pacific Northwest ties. After high school in Spokane, he attended Willamette University in Salem before transferring to the University of Oregon where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Everett joined ESPN in July 2000 as an anchor for ESPNEWS and is a household name on SportsCenter, where he will continue to anchor the late-night edition from Los Angeles.

“To have someone with Neil’s knowledge and experience join the Trail Blazers will take our television broadcast to the next level,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “His personal ties to the Pacific Northwest paired with his expertise will complement the great talent we have on our broadcast team.”

Prior to ESPN, Everett worked for 15 years for various affiliates in Honolulu, most recently KGMB-TV, the CBS affiliate where he was the sports director and weekday anchor. He also served as an assistant athletic director and sports information director at Hawaii Pacific University.

“It’s a delight to be able to join the great broadcast crew of my hometown team,” said Everett. “I look forward to returning to the Pacific Northwest and working hard to provide the best fans in the league in Rip City a great television broadcast.”