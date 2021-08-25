Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter to Require Proof of Vaccination Starting September 4
Trail Blazers ticket presales to begin August 31 with public on-sale September 2
PORTLAND, Ore. (August 25, 2021) – With the health and safety of our fans, staff, players and touring artists at the forefront, the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter will be requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event.
This policy will begin on September 4 when Megadeth comes to Moda Center, and with the first Trail Blazers preseason game at Moda Center on October 4 against the Golden State Warriors. The requirement will be in place until further notice – any updates to the policy will be widely communicated. Masks will continue to be mandatory at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus and inside the arenas.
The following are acceptable as proof of vaccination:
A CDC-issued vaccination card including the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccination provided and the date that the last dose was administered.
A digital photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device.
A printed photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card.
The following are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR Test:
A digital photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that includes the name of the ticketed fan.
A printed photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that includes the name of the ticketed fan.
Ticket presales begin on August 31 for qualified customers, with public on-sale beginning on September 2. Ticketing information can be found at trailblazers.com/tickets or by calling 844-RIP-CITY.
The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are committed to providing the safest environment possible for fans and staff. Please visit rosequarter.com/welcome-back for more information on arena updates, our new no bag policy and additional health and safety information.
