Trail Blazers and Nuggets Set for 6:00 P.M. Tipoff on May 16
Portland will celebrate regular season finale as Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (May 13, 2021) – The Trail Blazers final regular season game against Denver on Sunday, May 16 will start at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, the NBA announced today.
The game will be televised on NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW), the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers.
In addition, Sunday’s game is the Trail Blazers annual Fan Appreciation Day, where the organization sends its gratitude to the Rip City community for their continuous support throughout the season. Activations for the celebration include:
- Winners of the Starting Line-Up Contest, presented by NBC Sports Northwest, will announce the Trail Blazers starting line-up
- Fans attending the game will receive a free 2020-21 Trail Blazers team poster
- Be the DJ – in-arena fans can vote for the music played throughout the game on the Trail Blazers mobile app
- Fans attending will receive a special 25% off discount on the “Spirit of Oregon” City Edition Nike jerseys. Fans without a game ticket can also receive this special offer May 13-15 in-person at Rip City Clothing Co. Shopping appointments are available HERE
- Never-before-seen video content from your favorite Trail Blazers players
- One lucky Rip City Kids Club member will be recognized during the Blazers television broadcast
- And more!
