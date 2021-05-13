Trail Blazers and Nuggets Set for 6:00 P.M. Tipoff on May 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 13, 2021) – The Trail Blazers final regular season game against Denver on Sunday, May 16 will start at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, the NBA announced today.

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW), the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers.

In addition, Sunday’s game is the Trail Blazers annual Fan Appreciation Day, where the organization sends its gratitude to the Rip City community for their continuous support throughout the season. Activations for the celebration include: