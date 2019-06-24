Trail Blazers Acquire Kent Bazemore From Atlanta in Exchange for Evan Turner

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 24, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired guard/forward Kent Bazemore from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard/forward Evan Turner, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

“Kent is a two-way wing that adds depth to our perimeter, is an excellent fit with our returning players and will transition seamlessly to our style of play,” said Olshey. “We want to thank Evan for his many contributions to the team. He was a critical player in our run to the Western Conference Finals and he will be missed on and off the court.”

Bazemore, 29, averaged 11.6 points (40.2% FG, 32.0% 3-PT, 72.6% FT), 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.33 steals and 24.5 minutes in 67 games (35 starts) for Atlanta during the 2018-19 season.

After going undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2012, Bazemore (6-5, 201) was signed by Golden State as a free agent on July 26, 2012. He spent one-plus season in Golden State before being traded to the L.A. Lakers on February 19, 2014. Bazemore was signed by Atlanta as a free agent ahead of the 2014-15 season and has spent the last five seasons with the Hawks. He holds career averages of 8.7 points (41.9% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 71.9% FT), 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 483 games (257 starts) over seven seasons with Atlanta, the L.A. Lakers and Golden State.

Turner played in 217 games (54 starts) for the Trail Blazers over the last three seasons, posting averages of 8.0 points (44.3% FG, 27.8% 3-PT, 79.4% FT), 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 24.4 minutes. He signed with Portland as a free agent on July 6, 2016.