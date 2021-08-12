Trail Blazers Sign Greg Brown III

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 12, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed rookie forward Greg Brown III, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Brown, 19, was selected by the Pelicans with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Trail Blazers acquired his draft rights on draft night in exchange for a future second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

As a freshman at Texas during the 2020-21 season, Brown (6-9, 205) averaged 9.3 points (42.0% FG, 33.0% 3-PT, 70.8% FT), 6.2 rebounds and 1.00 block in 26 games (24 starts). He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection and was named to the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and Freshman Team.

Brown attended Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas. As a senior, he was a McDonald’s All-American and selected as the 2019-20 Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.