Blazers Receive Recognition in 19-20 Rookie Survey

The 2019-20 Rookie Survey has been released & Nassir Little, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum were all recognized by the rooks.

Check out the results below:

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?

1. Bol Bol (44), Denver -- 19%

Kevin Porter Jr. (30), Cleveland -- 19%

3. Carsen Edwards (33), Boston -- 5%

Nassir Little (25), Portland -- 5%



Which rookie is the best defender?

1. Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia -- 37%

2. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta -- 29%

3. Brandon Clarke, Memphis -- 8%

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans -- 8%

Nassir Little, Portland -- 8%

Who is your favorite player in the league?

1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers -- 38%

2. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn -- 20%

3. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers -- 8%

Damian Lillard, Portland -- 8%

5. Devin Booker, Phoenix -- 5%

James Harden, Houston -- 5%

Others receiving votes: Jamal Crawford; Paul George, LA Clippers; C.J. McCollum, Portland; Steve Nash; Pascal Siakam, Toronto; Russell Westbrook, Houston

Full rookie survey can be found here.