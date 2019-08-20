Blazers Receive Recognition in 19-20 Rookie Survey
The 2019-20 Rookie Survey has been released & Nassir Little, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum were all recognized by the rooks.
Check out the results below:
Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?
1. Bol Bol (44), Denver -- 19%
Kevin Porter Jr. (30), Cleveland -- 19%
3. Carsen Edwards (33), Boston -- 5%
Nassir Little (25), Portland -- 5%
Which rookie is the best defender?
1. Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia -- 37%
2. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta -- 29%
3. Brandon Clarke, Memphis -- 8%
Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans -- 8%
Nassir Little, Portland -- 8%
Who is your favorite player in the league?
1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers -- 38%
2. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn -- 20%
3. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers -- 8%
Damian Lillard, Portland -- 8%
5. Devin Booker, Phoenix -- 5%
James Harden, Houston -- 5%
Others receiving votes: Jamal Crawford; Paul George, LA Clippers; C.J. McCollum, Portland; Steve Nash; Pascal Siakam, Toronto; Russell Westbrook, Houston
Full rookie survey can be found here.
NEXT UP: