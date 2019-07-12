Trail Blazers Radio Play-By-Play Broadcast Brian Wheeler Will Not Return For the 2019-20 NBA Season

PORTLAND, OR (July 12, 2019) -- Brian Wheeler, the long-time voice of the Portland Trail Blazers, will not return as the team's radio play-by-play broadcaster next season, it was announced today by Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan.

"Brian Wheeler has been an integral part of the broadcast team and Trail Blazers family since 1998 and his voice is synonymous with all the many great play-by-play calls over that 21-year span," said McGowan. "We thank Brian for his contributions to the franchise and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. "

Wheeler, who joined the Trail Blazers in 1998, was one of the NBA's longest-tenured broadcasters with 1,823 games called for Portland.

"I want to thank the Portland Trail Blazers for the incredible opportunity and honor of calling radio play-by-play for the past 21 years," said Wheeler. “I was honored and blessed to be a Blazer for 21 seasons, and fortunately I’ve accumulated some precious memories that will last a lifetime.”