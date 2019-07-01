Trail Blazers Sign Nassir Little

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 1, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed rookie forward Nassir Little, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The 25th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Little, 19, joins the Trail Blazers after playing one season at North Carolina, where he averaged 9.8 points (47.8% FG, 26.9% 3-PT, 77.0% FT), 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 18.2 minutes in 36 games.

Little (6-6, 220) led the Tar Heels in bench scoring and finished fourth in voting for the 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year award. In three NCAA Tournament games, Little averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 17.0 minutes.

After leading Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.) to consecutive state championships as a high school junior and senior, Little was named the MVP of the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game and a co-MVP of the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic.

Little will wear No. 9 for the Trail Blazers.