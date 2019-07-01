Trail Blazers Finalize Coaching Staff for 2019-20 Season

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 1, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have finalized their coaching staff for the 2019-20 season by promoting Nate Tibbetts to associate head coach, moving Jim Moran to the front of the bench and hiring Jannero Pargo as an assistant coach, it was announced today by the team.

“Nate has been integral to our success as an assistant coach and has earned this promotion to associate head coach,” said head coach Terry Stotts. “Jim has grown each year since joining our staff. He is a tireless worker and we look forward to his continued development.”

Tibbetts has been promoted to associate head coach after spending the past six seasons as an assistant coach on Stotts’ staff.

Entering his fifth season as an assistant coach in Portland, Moran has been promoted to the front of the bench.

“Jannero is an exceptional addition to our coaching staff,” said Stotts. “He was a consummate professional as a player, and combined with his experience, will be able to build great relationships with our players.”

Pargo, 39, will join the coaching staff after most recently serving as an assistant coach for Chicago’s G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. An NBA veteran guard, Pargo played 11 seasons for the L.A. Lakers, Toronto, Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington and Charlotte, posting career averages of 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Veteran assistants Dale Osbourne and John McCullough will resume their current roles with the team as assistant coaches, and Jonathan Yim will return as the team’s video coordinator/player development coach.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 2019-20 COACHING STAFF

Head Coach – Terry Stotts (Oklahoma)

Associate Head Coach – Nate Tibbetts (South Dakota)

Assistant Coach – Dale Osbourne (South Alabama)

Assistant Coach – Jim Moran (William & Mary)

Assistant Coach – John McCullough (Oklahoma)

Assistant Coach – Jannero Pargo (Arkansas)

Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach – Jonathan Yim (UC Irvine)