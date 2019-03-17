MRI Confirms CJ McCollum With Popliteus Strain

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 17, 2019) – An MRI confirms Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum with a popliteus strain in his left knee, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

McCollum will be re-examined in a week.

McCollum sustained the injury at the 7:09 mark of the third quarter of the Trail Blazers game at San Antonio on March 16.

For the season, McCollum has averaged 21.3 points (46.3% FG, 38.0% 3-PT, 83.1% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.79 steals and 34.1 minutes in 68 games (all starts).