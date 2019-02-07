Trail Blazers Acquire Skal Labissière

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 7, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Skal Labissiere from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for forward Caleb Swanigan, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Labissiere (6-11, 235) holds career averages of 8.0 points (47.5% FG, 35.7% 3-PT, 75.4% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 18.5 minutes in 106 games (40 starts) over three seasons with the Kings. Originally selected with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Labissiere is a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Labissiere, 22, has averaged 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 8.7 minutes in 13 games this season with Sacramento.

In two seasons with the Trail Blazers, Swanigan averaged 2.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 7.4 minutes in 45 games. He was selected with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft out of Purdue.

Labissiere (pronounced La-bee-SEE-AIR) will wear No. 17 for the Trail Blazers.