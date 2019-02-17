Trail Blazers Transfer Moses Brown & Jaylen Hoard to Texas Legends

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 17, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfers of center Moses Brown and forward Jaylen Hoard to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Brown, 20, has played in nine games for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 1.2 points (40.0% FG, 37.5% FT) and 1.6 rebounds. In 22 games with the Legends, Brown (7-1, 245) has averaged 14.9 points (63.8% FG, 49.2% FT), 7.6 rebounds and 1.41 blocks.

In 13 games with the Trail Blazers this season, Hoard, 20, has averaged 2.9 points (46.9% FG, 61.5% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Hoard (6-8, 215) has averaged 18.7 points (53.0% FG, 66.7% FT), 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16 games (four starts) with the Legends this season.