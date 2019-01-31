Damian Lillard Named Western Conference NBA All-Star

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 31, 2019) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve by a vote of NBA head coaches, it was announced today by the league.

Lillard is averaging 26.4 points (45.0% FG, 37.2% 3-PT, 90.8% FT), 4.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.08 steals for the Trail Blazers (32-20) this season. One of just three players in the NBA averaging at least 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists, Lillard has notched 17 games of 30-plus points, five games of 40-plus points and counts six double-doubles on the year.

“Damian is a special player and person,” said Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. “Being recognized by the coaches who prepare to play against him validates what all of us in Portland have the privilege of experiencing every day as a leader in the locker room and on the court”.

An NBA All-Star in 2014, 2015 and 2018, Lillard is one of four players in franchise history to become a four-time All-Star.

The five starters from the Western Conference, decided by player, media and fan balloting, consist of Stephen Curry (Golden State), Kevin Durant (Golden State), Paul George (Oklahoma City), James Harden (Houston) and LeBron James (L.A. Lakers). Rounding out the reserves from the West are LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Nikola Jokic (Denver), Klay Thompson (Golden State), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City).

As respective ballot winners from each conference, James will join Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the captains charged with drafting each team. They will choose from a player pool that includes the eight other starters, with no regard to conference designation, and 14 reserves (seven from each conference), chosen by NBA head coaches.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will tip-off at 5 p.m. (Pacific) on Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The game will air live on TNT.