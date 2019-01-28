Trail Blazers to Honor New Era of Ground-Breaking Leaders in Celebration of Black History Month on February 5th

PORTLAND, Ore. (anuary 28, 2019) – In Celebration of Black History Month, the Portland Trail Blazers will spotlight six leaders representing a new era of ground-breaking firsts for the city of Portland and state of Oregon. The special recognitions will take place both pregame and at halftime as Portland hosts the Miami Heat on Tuesday, February 5. Tip-off for the nationally-televised game on TNT is 7:30 p.m.; and it can also be heard on the Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620.

Like other African-American leaders who have helped pave the way in our region, these individuals are difference-makers with impressive credentials and accomplishments. Each honoree is the first African-American to hold the leadership position for the institution they now represent.

The Trail Blazers will begin this salute in the Moda Center Rose Room as part of a reception open to purchasers of a specially-priced ticket available at www.trailblazers.com/bhm. A portion of the proceeds from tickets purchased via this online link will benefit iUrban Teen, a STEM+Arts education program that brings together underrepresented teens and young adults for career exploration and mentoring. Fans already holding tickets for the February 5 game who would also like access to the pregame reception and provide support for iUrban Teen should call Trail Blazers ticket representatives at (503) 963-3944 for special assistance.

Leaders to be honored by the Trail Blazers (listed in alphabetical order) will be:

• Dr. Miles Davis, President – Linfield College

First African-American President in Linfield’s 161-Year History

• Michelle J. DePass, President & CEO – Meyer Memorial Trust

First African-American Chief Executive of One of Oregon’s Largest Philanthropies

• Jo Ann Hardesty – Portland City Commissioner

First African-American Woman Elected to the Portland City Council

• Dr. Danny Jacobs, President – Oregon Health & Sciences University (OHSU)

First African-American President in OHSU History

• Justice Adrienne Nelson – Oregon Supreme Court

Oregon’s First-Ever African-American Supreme Court Justice

• Chief Danielle Outlaw – Portland Police Bureau

Portland’s First African-American Woman Chief of Police

The limited-edition installment of the Trail Blazers Gameday Poster Series on February 5 will also connect to the night’s celebration featuring a production by Portland artist Edmund Holmes. For each home game, unique designs from local artists depicting that specific NBA match-up can be purchased for $12 at Rip City Clothing Co., with proceeds from the poster sales benefitting the Trail Blazers Foundation.

ABOUT iURBAN TEEN

iUrban Teen is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) nationally recognized program dedicated to bringing career focused education to underrepresented teens ages 13 to 18. Youth receive hands-on exposure to a variety of careers and civic engagement that step them outside of their current boundaries. Our target demographics are African-American, Latino and Native American males, however, the program is inclusive of all youth. We have almost equal parity of girls that participate in our programs and youth with special needs. iUrban Teen programs are now in Washington, Oregon, California, Texas and launching in New York. Founder Deena Pierott has been recognized as a White House Champion of Change for Technology Inclusion. The program launched in 2011 and has served more than 2,800 youth in the Portland metro and Seattle metro areas. The program was recently featured in INC. Magazine as one of the top five organizations building the diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.iurbanteen.org or contact Deena Pierott at 360.747.7068.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 34 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, the Moda Center, earned LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 after becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit www.trailblazers.com.