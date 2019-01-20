Trail Blazers Recall Wade Baldwin IV, Assign Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. To G League

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 20, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled guard Wade Baldwin IV from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League and assigned guard Anfernee Simons to the Agua Caliente Clippers and guard Gary Trent Jr. to the Texas Legends, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Assigned to the Legends on January 4, Baldwin IV averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.17 steals and 32.5 minutes in six games (five starts) with Texas.

Originally signed by Portland to a two-way contract and later to a standard NBA contract last season, Baldwin IV, 22, has averaged 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 5.5 minutes in 13 games for the Trail Blazers this season.

Simons, 19, is averaging 1.5 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 5.7 minutes in 10 games with the Trail Blazers this season. Portland selected Simons (6-4, 185) with the 24th overall pick of the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Trent Jr., 20, has appeared in seven games for Portland this season, averaging 2.0 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 4.7 minutes. Selected by Sacramento with the 37th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Trent Jr. (6-6, 205) was acquired by the Trail Blazers in a draft day trade.