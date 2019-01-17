Trail Blazers Recall Caleb Swanigan From Texas Legends

PORTLAND, Ore. (Jan. 17, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled forward Caleb Swanigan from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Swanigan played in four games (three starts) for the Legends and posted averages of 8.5 points (50.0% FG, 28.6% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.00 block and 22.6 minutes.

In 16 games with the Trail Blazers this season, Swanigan (6-9, 250) is averaging 1.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 8.4 minutes