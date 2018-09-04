Trail Blazers Sign Three Players

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 4, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Cameron Oliver, center Chinanu Onuaku and guard Gary Payton II, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Oliver (6-8, 225) averaged 10.8 points (49.7% FG, 33.7% 3-PT, 55.9% FT), 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 39 NBA G League games played with Wisconsin and Delaware during his rookie 2017-18 season. Undrafted out of Nevada, Oliver, 22, earned All-Mountain West First Team and Defensive Player of the Year honors his final 2016-17 season.

Onuaku (6-10, 245) has logged six career games for the Houston Rockets over the past two seasons, averaging 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 12.3 minutes. Selected by the Rockets with the 37th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Louisville, Onuaku, 21, holds career NBA G League averages of 12.3 points (61.7% FG, 70.7% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.07 steals, 1.39 blocks and 26.8 minutes in 83 games (79 starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Payton II (6-3, 190) holds career NBA averages of 3.1 points (39.6% FG, 20.6% 3-PT, 42.9% FT), 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 11.0 minutes in 29 games (six starts) over the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. Payton II, 25, went undrafted out of Oregon State, where he was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year winner and two-time First Team All-Pac-12 member.

In two NBA G League seasons split between Rio Grande Valley, the South Bay Lakers and Wisconsin Herd, Payton II averaged 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.00 steals and 31.7 minutes in 69 games (54 starts).

Oliver will wear No. 23, Onuaku will wear No. 21 and Payton II will wear No. 5 for Portland.

The Trail Blazers will tip-off their 2018-19 training camp on Monday, Sept. 24.