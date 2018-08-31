Tickets for the 2018-19 Trail Blazers Season Go On Sale September 10

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 31, 2018) – Availability of single-game tickets for the Portland Trail Blazers upcoming 2018-19 season gets underway for the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 10. Presale access awaits previous ticketholders starting at 10 a.m. on September 6 until 6 p.m. on September 9.

The Trail Blazers will begin their 49th regular season on October 18 with the eyes of the NBA world focused on Moda Center as they host the Lakers in LeBron James’s debut for Los Angeles. The opener will be nationally-televised on TNT.

Portland will continue its three-game homestand to open the season by hosting San Antonio on October 20 and Washington on October 22. Other featured home games at Moda Center in 2018-19 include:

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors travel to Portland on December 29 and February 13;

travel to Portland on December 29 and February 13; The Lakers make their second appearance of the season in the Rose City on November 3;

make their second appearance of the season in the Rose City on November 3; The Boston Celtics travel to Portland on November 11;

travel to Portland on November 11; The Philadelphia 76ers come to town on December 30.

“With our earliest home opener in nearly 40 years, Trail Blazers fans won’t have to wait long to see their team back in action,” said Trail Blazers Chief Marketing Officer Dewayne Hankins. “Our official on-sale is always an exciting sign that the season is around the corner, and as always the best value and seat locations can still be found in our season ticket packages. However, there are still great tickets to be had for individual game purchasers for all games and seat locations for the entire season.”

The Trail Blazers will play nine of their first 13 games at Moda Center to begin the season, and six of their final nine games on the road. Portland wraps the regular season at home on Wednesday, April 10 vs. Sacramento. The entire 2018-19 schedule can be found at trailblazers.com/schedule.

For information about presale access and purchasing single-game tickets, please visittrailblazers.com/tickets. Select season tickets plans and popular multi-game packs are also available by calling 1-844-RIP-CITY. Fans are cautioned to buy tickets directly from the Trail Blazers to guarantee game access and seat selections.

To further leverage technology for ease of entry into Moda Center and to safeguard Season Ticket Holders against fraudulent tickets, single-game tickets will only be accessible through mobile entry or pick-up at Rose Quarter Ticket Will Call. As a result, PDF (i.e. Print-At-Home) tickets have been discontinued. Purchasers are encouraged to download the Trail Blazers mobile app for the most convenient way to view and manage tickets.

All 82 Trail Blazers games this season will be televised by national carriers or NBC Sports Northwest(NBCSNW); and aired on the Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620.