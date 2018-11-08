Trail Blazers Release New "City Edition" Uniform with Blend of Basketball and Portland's Local Art Community

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 8, 2018) – The new Nike “City Edition” NBA game uniforms will be worn in competition by the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, November 11 when the team hosts the Boston Celtics. To further energize the on-court debut, the Trail Blazers have dreamed up a unique collaboration between basketball and art by commissioning local, diverse artists to express their passion for Rip City and the Pacific Northwest. It will all transpire at a special Nike pop-up museum for fans during tonight’s home game against the LA Clippers at Moda Center; and also at Sunday’s home game against the Celtics.

Each of the twelve artists used the new jersey as a literal canvas for their individual storytelling to reflect the Trail Blazers specially-themed Cultural and Community Celebrations happening throughout this season. These limited-edition pieces of art will be publicly displayed at Entry A20 on 100 Level Concourse of Moda Center adjacent to the Nike Team Shop at Rip City beginning with tonight’s game; and will be sold via online auction to benefit local nonprofits through the Trail Blazers Foundation. The 2018-19 City Edition swingman jerseys and shorts along with a new City Edition apparel line can be purchased tonight at 9 p.m. PST, at Nike Team Shop at Rip City and the Trail Blazers primary Rip City Clothing Co. location at Entry A6. City Edition uniform design details are available now at www.trailblazers.com/uniforms.

Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan said the organization is always inspired by the unique culture of this region and wanted to include some talented local artists in the debut of these special City Edition uniforms.

“There is something special about the spirit of Rip City, our fans and their belief in the Trail Blazers,” said McGowan. “You take that spirit; engage some the most creative and diverse artists in this community; and special things can happen. Each creation is unique and reflects the individual voice of the artist.”

To further supplement the launch of the new uniforms, the Trail Blazers will team-up with Nike for an exclusive preview of the artistic renditions of the City Edition jerseys along with a meet-and-greet with the actual artists. That exclusive event happens from 7-11 p.m. tonight at The Cleaners inside the Ace Hotel in downtown Portland.

The following are the names of the local artists commissioned by the Trail Blazers and the coinciding game nights at which the official team City Edition uniforms will be worn:

Chad Brown – Veterans Appreciation Night – November 11th vs. Boston

Rae Senarighi – Pride Celebration – November 28th vs. Orlando

Isaka Shamsud-Din – Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – January 18th vs. New Orleans

Adriene Cruz – Celebration of Black History – February 5th vs. Miami

Sloane Leong – Women in Sports Night – March 7th vs. Oklahoma City

Michael J. Feliz – Ene-B-A Celebration – March 9th vs. Phoenix

Yong Hong Zhong – Live Greener Night – April 3rd vs. Memphis

Jeremy Nichols – Fan Appreciation Night – April 10th vs. Sacramento

Alex Brown – Special Nike Curation

Jerome Stretch – Special Nike Curation

Cameron Kiyokawa – Special Nike Curation

Joey Hamilton – Special Nike Curation

