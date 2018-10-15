Statements from the Portland Trail Blazers on the Passing of Team Owner Paul G. Allen

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 15, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have issued the following statements in response to the passing of team owner Paul G. Allen earlier today of complications from non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at age 65:

From Trail Blazers President & CEO Chris McGowan:

“I was fortunate to work with Paul Allen for the last six years, get to know him and witness all the passion he put into making the world a better place. He was an amazing mentor and a great leader for our organization. He truly loved the Trail Blazers franchise, our city, our players, coaches and employees. We are deeply saddened by his loss and the thoughts of Rip City are with his family.”

From Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey:

“It was an honor and a privilege to know and work for Paul Allen these past six years. He was a man of unparalleled passion, creativity and vision that expected those with whom he surrounded himself to strive for the same standards of excellence he held himself to. I will miss his leadership in finding solutions to our challenges and am deeply saddened we will no longer be able to share the joys of our successes. My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Allen family and all that knew and loved him.”