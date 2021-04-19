Statement From the Portland Trail Blazers on the Passing of Shaler Halimon

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 19, 2021) – The Trail Blazers organization is mourning the loss of former Trail Blazer Shaler Halimon. Shaler was an original member of Portland’s inaugural 1970-71 team. While his time playing for the Trail Blazers was brief, he made a lasting impact on Rip City and ultimately called Oregon home once his NBA career concluded – and became a widely beloved driver for Oregon’s TriMet public transportation system. Shaler has been a proud member of the Trail Blazers Alumni Program for many years, promoting the good will of the Trail Blazers organization across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Shaler’s family and loved ones.