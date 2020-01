PORTLAND, Ore. (January 1, 2020) – Today, the NBA lost a true trailblazer in Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. The league flourished under his leadership and vision. The growth and success of the league today is a reflection of his passion, innovation and commitment. On behalf of the Trail Blazers organization, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Diane, sons Andrew and Eric, and the entire Stern family.