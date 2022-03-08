Statement From The Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter Campus

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 8, 2022) – In alignment with the recent announcement from Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the Rose Quarter will remove the mask mandate for all events and venues beginning on Saturday, March 12. The Oregon Health Authority still recommends masking for people at higher risk from COVID-19, including unvaccinated people and immunocompromised people. Masks are encouraged while on the Rose Quarter campus and attending events.

In September of 2021, The Rose Quarter voluntarily instituted a policy requiring all guests in attendance to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event. In alignment with the lifting of the mask mandate on March 12, the Rose Quarter will also remove mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements as a condition of entry into our venues. While vaccines do not prevent individuals from contracting COVID, they are proven to be effective in greatly reducing the risk of severe illness, speeding up recovery, and reducing downtime. The Rose Quarter strongly recommends our guests be vaccinated, stay up to date on boosters, and evaluate their own health situation prior to attending an event on campus.

We will continue to monitor the CDC, state and local guidance to set our policies and some artists and events may have specific policies that ticket holders must adhere to