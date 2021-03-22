Statement from the Portland Trail Blazers

March 22, 2021 – "Today, 13 Trail Blazers players received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Access to this excess supply of vaccines was through the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde who began offering the vaccine to the general public in February as a way to help Oregon, and the Nation, move past the pandemic. The Trail Blazers organization and players are grateful to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde for making these vaccines available to the general public.

Our organization and players encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, we will continue to use our platform via public service announcements (PSA) and other messaging to raise awareness on the safety, efficacy and importance of vaccination so our state and communities can come out of this awful pandemic as soon as possible."