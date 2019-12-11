Rodney Hood Undergoes Successful Surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 11, 2019) – Trail Blazers guard/forward Rodney Hood underwent successful surgery today to repair his ruptured left Achilles tendon, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute. Hood suffered the injury at the 3:27 mark of the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 6.

There is no timetable for his return to basketball activity. His status will be updated as appropriate.

In 21 games (all starts) this season, Hood averaged 11.0 points (50.6% FG, 49.3% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.81 steals in 29.5 minutes per game. His shooting percentage, three-point percentage and rebounding average were all career highs. At the time of the injury, Hood ranked fourth in the league in three-point percentage and 25th in field goal percentage.