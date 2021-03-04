Nurkic Makes Strides in Recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 4, 2021) – Portland center Jusuf Nurkic continues to progress in his recovery from a right wrist fracture, it was announced today by Trail Blazers president of basketball operations, Neil Olshey.

Nurkic, who suffered the injury on January 14 versus Indiana, continues to increase his on-court activity and will be reevaluated later next week. Further updates will be provided accordingly.

In 12 games this season, Nurkic is averaging 9.8 points (48.5% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 55.6% FT), 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 23.3 minutes.