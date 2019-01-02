Nurkić Has Career Game in Dramatic New Year's Day Win in Sacramento

The Portland Trail Blazers began 2019 in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, winning an overtime thriller against the Kings in Sacramento 113-108 behind a stunning performance from Jusuf Nurkić. Continuing his streak of dominance over the past two weeks, Nurk notched what is likely the best game of his career so far, scoring 24 points, snagging 23 rebounds, and dishing out 7 assists to complement 5 blocks and 5 steals, the only player to post that stat line in the history of the National Basketball Association.

"Without my team, I couldn’t do that. They help me out, I help them," said Nurkić. "I’m just glad we win."

It’s not uncommon for some to be sluggish on New Years Day, and tonight was no exception. Both teams arrived cold and lethargic, turning the ball over and trading a small lead through the first quarter. Jusuf Nurkić was one of the only players to find his rhythm early, with 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in the first period. "I just try to fight, make hustle plays, and smart decisions," said Nurkić.

Seth Curry ended up being the spark Portland needed in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in 8 minutes including a nifty pickpocket steal leading to an easy breakaway layup. Before the first half was up, Curry would surpass his season high in scoring with 15 points. On the other end, Buddy Hield found no resistance and rained threes with impunity, shooting 5-6 from deep in the first half. Nurkić continued to dominate on the boards, and by halftime Portland had opened a 14 point lead. Three Portland players ended the half in double figures, only Hield had reached that mark for Sacramento.

Things instantly changed when the teams switched sides. The Kings opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run, while Portland struggled to find the bottom of the net. Al-Farouq Aminu scored 8 straight points for Portland at one point, while Bogdan Bogdanovic, two games removed from an incredible game winner, didn’t score his first points until 30 seconds remained in the third quarter. Despite that, Portland only managed 19 points in the third, after putting up 38 in the second. Lillard was precise in summing up the quarter: "They outplayed us."

Another quick run by Sacramento to open the fourth gave them their first lead since the score was 23-21. Bogdan Bogdanovic then found his shot, and energized the previously quiet Golden1 Center. Portland struggled to hold on to the ball, and with 4 minutes remaining Sacramento had opened a 9 point lead. Portland’s started reentered the game and promptly went on an 11-2 run, punctuated by two clutch Nurkić blocks that turned into identical Damian Lillard layups, the second one tying the game at 103. De’Aaron Fox’s jumper as time expired bounced off the rim and the game headed to OT.

"I loved our effort to finish in regulation," responded Portland head coach Terry Stotts. "Damian was incredible at the end of the fourth."

This is when the clock struck Dame time. Damian Lillard reportedly played through a minor illness, though you couldn't tell from the fourth quarter on. When he picked up three free throws off a foul beyond the arc, then hit a smooth stepback jumper to open a three point lead one possesion later, a Portland win felt inevitable. And after Jusuf Nurkić secured his career-high 21st rebound of the game, CJ McCollum pulled up from midrange and extended Portland’s lead to 5 with 1:39 remaining. Sacramento had no answer, and Nurkić bullied on the defensive boards the rest of the way, putting the game on ice with a final free throw with 13.6 seconds left.

After the game, a spent Nurkić was shocked to hear his gaudy statline was so notable in this history of the league. "Really? That's pretty dope," he responded. "I’m just glad we got this win. I worked my ass off to put us in position there."

Nurk became the second youngest player in NBA history to achieve a 5x5 (Andrei Kirilenko was 22 when he did it twice in 2003), and the 23 rebounds were not only a career high for Jusuf, but the most rebounds in a 5x5 in league history.

"I heard it was the best 5x5 in the history of the league," said Terry Stotts after the game. "I don't know but... sounds good to me."

UP NEXT: Portland hosts Oklahoma City on Friday at Moda Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30pm.