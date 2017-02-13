Trail Blazers Acquire Jusuf Nurkić, 2017 First Round Pick from Denver

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired center Jusuf Nurkic and the rights to Memphis’ 2017 first round draft pick from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Mason Plumlee, a 2018 second round pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

“We are pleased to add a young center with Jusuf’s talent and potential to our roster and excited by the prospect of three first round picks in the 2017 NBA Draft,” said Olshey. “We also want to thank Mason for his many contributions to the organization these past two seasons. His presence will be missed and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Nurkic (7-0, 280) has averaged 7.5 points (45.8% FG), 5.9 rebounds and 1.06 blocked shots in 139 career games (59 starts) over three NBA seasons with the Nuggets. The 22-year-old is shooting a career-best 50.7% (8.0 ppg), and has scored in double figures 17 times in 45 games (29 starts) this season. Nurkic was originally selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft, before being sent to Denver in a draft night deal.

With the addition of Memphis’ 2017 first round selection, the Trail Blazers currently have three first round picks in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.