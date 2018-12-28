Weekend Back-To-Back Starts With Another Game Against Golden State

After defeating the Warriors at Oracle Arena for the first time in over five years Thursday night in Oakland, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Warriors yet again, this time at the Moda Center, in the first game of a home-and-home back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 124-103

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 82-30

AT THE WARRIORS: Warriors lead, 73-42

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 110-109 (ot), 12/27/18 (Portland)

LAST WARRIORS WIN: 125-97, 11/23/18 (Golden State)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game marks the third meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. The season series is tied, 1-1. Portland won the season series in 2017-18, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: Damian Lillard made a game-winning three-pointer with 6.0 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Trail Blazers a 110-109 victory at Oracle Arena. Jusuf Nurkic led Portland with 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-8 FT) to go with 12 rebounds and four assists while Stephen Curry scored a game high 29 points (11-26 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 1-3 FT) for the Warriors to go with five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

• Damian Lillard finished with 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal against the Warriors on Dec. 27. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in four of his last six home games against Golden State, averaging 35.5 points in those six games.

• Jusuf Nurkic has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games against the Warriors. In that span, he has averaged 18.2 points (57.1% FG, 63.3% FT), 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

• CJ McCollum recorded 24 points (7-22 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block at the Warriors on Dec. 27. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven games against Golden State. He has made at least three three-pointers in six of those games as well.

• Kevin Durant had a triple-double against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 27. He finished with 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-4 FT), 10 re- bounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block. Durant has averaged 32.6 points in nine games against Portland with Golden State.

• Draymond Green recorded 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3-PT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block against Portland on Dec. 27. He has averaged 11.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against Portland this season.

• Klay Thompson scored 15 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 1-4 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two assists and three steals at Portland on Dec. 27. Thompson has averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.50 steals in two games against the Trail Blazers this season.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Damian Lillard graduated from Oakland High School, located three miles away from Oracle Arena.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Golden State forward Andre Iguodala were teammates in Philadelphia from 2010-12.

• CONNECTION: Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the older brother of Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report for Saturday night's contest.

As for the Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles) and Damian Jones (left pectoral) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.