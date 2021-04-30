Trip Reaches Midway Point Friday Night In Brooklyn

After a disastrous homestand, the Trail Blazers have achieved a measure of redemption by starting a six-game road trip with blowout victories versus the Pacers and Grizzlies. They’ll try to build on those wins when they face the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 65-26

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-9

BROOKLYN HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 28-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 134-133, 8/13/20 (Brooklyn)

LAST BROOKLYN WIN: 116-112, 3/23/21 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Brooklyn)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 30 game against the Nets will be the final meeting between Portland and Brooklyn during the 2020-21 season. The Nets lead the season series, 1-0.

• Over each team's last five games, both Portland and Brooklyn are shooting 84.7% from the FT line, tied for the second-best percentage in the league over that span (Miami, 86.2%).

• LAST GAME: Brooklyn won the first game between the two teams, 116-112, on March 23. Damian Lillard led Portland with 22 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and nine assists. James Harden paced Brooklyn with 25 points (7-24 FG, 11-13 FT) and seven rebounds, while tying a career high with 17 assists.

• On November 8, 2019, Damian Lillard made a career-high 19 field goals vs. the Nets, en route to his first career game with 60+ points (finished with 60 points, four rebounds and five assists). Lillard averaged 51.0 points over two games against Brooklyn during 2019-20, his highest average against any team last season.

• Enes Kanter recorded 19 points (6-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 19 rebounds and six assists against Brooklyn on March 23. Kanter recorded a career-high four steals against the Nets on Nov. 27, 2019, and tied a career-high with two three-pointers on March 25, 2019.

• James Harden has recorded his career-high of 17 assists nine separate times, initially on Oct. 26, 2016 against the Lakers. He has matched that record twice during the 2020-21 season, both against the Trail Blazers. Once on Dec. 26 with Houston, and once on March 23 in the last meeting between Portland and Brooklyn.

• Jeff Green scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), and had four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes against Portland on March 23. Green has scored 20+ points in each of his last two games against the Trail Blazers.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (27,276 career points) is 38 points from passing Elvin Hayes and moving into 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #62 - Portland 130, Memphis 109 — April 28, 2021, FedExForum, Memphis

The Trail Blazers built up a 28-point halftime advantage, eventually earning a key playoff-picture win over the Grizzlies, 130-109 ... Portland's 28 points halftime lead was the largest since Dec. 20, 2018 (29 vs. LAC) ... With his 14th point of the night, CJ McCollum passed Geoff Petrie for 8th on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list ... McCollum led Portland with 26 points (10-15 FG< 4-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and six assists ... Damian Lillard had 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Normal Powell recorded his second-highest point total as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT) and nine rebounds in 21 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony scored 18 points off the bench ... Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block. Dillon Brooks added 18 points.

Game #61 - Portland 133, Indiana 112 — April 27, 2021, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

The Trail Blazers successfully snapped a five-game losing streak behind a season-high from Anfernee Simons, decidedly defeating the Pacers, 133-112 ... Portland had six players score in double-figures, improving to 9-0 when doing so in road games ... Portland recorded a season-high 57 rebounds, and shot a season-high 57.1% from three ... Anfernee Simons led Portland in scoring with 27 points (9-13 FG, 9-10 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Damian Lillard added 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and six assists ... CJ McCollum had 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3-PT), two rebounds and four assists ... Robert Covington recorded his sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points and 11 boards ... Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists ... Enes Kanter had 12 points and 14 rebounds ... Oshae Brissett led Indiana with 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and five blocks.

Game #60 - Memphis 120, Portland 113 — April 25, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

A furious 4th quarter Trail Blazer comeback came just short, as Portland fell to Memphis in consecutive games, 120-113 ... Portland recorded 50+ rebounds in consecutive contests for the first time this season ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists ... Damian Lillard added 23 points (8-27 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists and two blocks ... Nurkic recorded 15+ rebounds in consecutive games for the first time in his career ... Norman Powell had 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals ... Carmelo Anthony finished with 12 points (4-8 3-PT) and three rebounds ... Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies with 28 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 41st double-double, with 21 points and 10 boards.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) is out for Friday’s game at Brooklyn.

As for the Nets, Kevin Durant (left hamstring), James Harden (right hamstring), Bruce Brown (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee), Chris Choizza (right hand) and Nic Claxton (health and safety protocols) are out for Friday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.