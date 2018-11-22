Trip Ends With First Game This Season Versus Warriors

After 11 days, five games and four timezone changes, the Portland Trail Blazers (12-6) wrap up their longest road trip of the 2018-19 season thus far Friday night with a tilt versus the Golden State Warriors (12-6) at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 123-102

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 82-30

AT THE WARRIORS: Warriors lead, 72-41

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-108, 3/9/18

LAST WARRIORS WIN: 111-104, 12/11/17

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Portland won the season series in 2017-18, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers outscored the Warriors, 38-25, in the fourth quarter on their way to a 125-108 victory at Moda Center

on March 9. CJ McCollum scored a team-high 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT) to go with four rebounds and one assist while Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 40 points (12-21 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

• FROM DOWNTOWN: The Trail Blazers rank eighth in the NBA in three-point field goals per game (11.7) while shooting 35.8% from deep (13th in the league). The Warriors are 12th in three-point field goals per game (11.2) and shoot 38.3% from long-distance (third in the league).

• In three games against the Warriors last season, Damian Lillard averaged 37.0 points (45.9% FG, 38.2% 3-PT, 96.8% FT), 3.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.33 steals. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in six of his last 10 games against the Warriors. His career average of 26.8 points against Golden State is tied for his highest scoring average against any opponent (Toronto).

• CJ McCollum averaged 26.7 points (50.8% FG, 45.0% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three games against Golden State last season. He has scored at least 25 points in four of his last five games against the Warriors.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 13.5 points (54.5% FG), 12.0 rebound and 2.0 assists in two games against Golden State in 2017-18. He has notched a double-double in his last two games against Golden State.

• In three games against Portland last season, Kevin Durant averaged 39.3 points (58.0% FG, 46.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 as- sists and 2.33 blocks. Durant has scored 30-plus points in 15 of his 38 career games against the Trail Blazers, including five of the last six.

• Klay Thompson averaged 22.0 points (43.6% FG, 45.8% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games against the Trail Blazers last season. Thompson made at least three three-pointers in each of his games against Portland in 2017-18.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Golden State forward Andre Iguodala were teammates in Philadelphia from 2010-12.

• CONNECTION: Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the older brother of Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry.

INJURY NOTES

Seth Curry (right knee) sat out Wednesday night's loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee despite initially being listed as probable. Maurice Harkless (left knee) was initially listed as out for Wednesday's game, though he was upgraded to probable not long before tipoff and went on to play 13 minutes. The status of either player for Friday's game is not yet known.

As for the Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) is out. Stephen Curry (left groin strain), Draymond Green (right toe sprain) and Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot soreness) all missed the Warriors last contest, a 123-95 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday, though their statuses for Friday have not yet been updated.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.