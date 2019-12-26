Trail Blazers Visit Jazz In Boxing Day Showdown

After having both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off, the Trail Blazers return to action for a nationally-televised Boxing Day matchup versus the Jazz at Vivant Smarthome Arena in Salk Lake City. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 102-87

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 64-31

AT THE JAZZ: Jazz lead, 71-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 109-104, 1/21/19 (Utah)

LAST JAZZ WIN: 120-90, 12/21/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s game marks the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Jazz this season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Utah split the season series during the 2018-19 season, 2-2.

• RECENT PARITY: The Trail Blazers and Jazz have split their last 12 meetings, 6-6. Each of the last three seasons have resulted in a 2-2 season series split.

• Damian Lillard averaged 25.3 points (48.7% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 88.2% FT), 6.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in four games against the Jazz during the 2018-19 season. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine matchups with the Jazz, including a 59-point performance in Portland on April 8, 2017. He has averaged 32.4 points over those nine games.

• In four games against Utah last season, CJ McCollum averaged 16.8 points (42.9% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 63.6% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.33 steals. McCollum had 30 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) in his last outing against the Jazz on Jan. 30, 2019.

• In his lone game against the Jazz last season, Hassan Whiteside had 23 points (11-17 FG, 1-6 FT), 20 rebounds, and three blocks.

• In four games against Portland last season, Donovan Mitchell averaged 20.0 points (40.3% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 70.8% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in five of his eight career games against the Trail Blazers.

• Rudy Gobert averaged 13.5 points (57.9% FG, 55.6% FT), 11.8 rebounds and 3.75 blocks in four games against Portland last season. Gobert has had a double-double in 10 of his last 12 games against the Trail Blazers.

• Bojan Bogdanovic averaged 14.5 points (38.5% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games against Portland with Indiana last season.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Rodney Hood played his first three-plus seasons in Utah (2014-18), averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Jazz center Ed Davis played three seasons for the Trail Blazers (2015-18), averaging 5.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 205 games.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

As for the Jazz, Mike Conley (left hamstring) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game can be seen nationally on TNT. There is no local television broadcast. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.