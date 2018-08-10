TRAIL BLAZERS TIP-OFF 2018-19 SEASON WITH THREE-GAME HOMESTAND VS. LAKERS, SPURS AND WIZARDS

Portland Travels to Utah in First Christmas Day Game Since 2010

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 10, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their 49th NBA season by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Oct. 18, it was announced today by the NBA.

Portland will continue a three-game homestand to open the 2018-19 campaign by hosting San Antonio on Oct. 20 and Washington on Oct. 22. The Trail Blazers will play their first road game against Orlando on Thursday, Oct. 25 to start a four-game road trip.

The Trail Blazers are featured in the NBA Christmas Day schedule for the first time since 2010 as they will travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz in the fifth and final game of the day.

All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by national carriers or NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW); and aired on the Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620.

Among the highlights at the Moda Center in 2018-19: the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors travel to Portland on Dec. 29 and Feb. 13; the L.A. Lakers make their second appearance of the season in the Rose City on Nov. 3; the Boston Celtics travel to Portland on Nov. 11; and the Philadelphia 76ers come to town on Dec. 30.

The Trail Blazers will play nine of their first 13 games at the Moda Center to begin the season, and six of their final nine games on the road.

Portland will take on 10 of 14 Western Conference opponents twice at home and twice on the road, while playing Houston, New Orleans, Phoenix and Sacramento only three times apiece. Of those matchups, the Trail Blazers host New Orleans and Phoenix twice, and Houston and Sacramento once. The team will face each Eastern Conference team twice.

The Trail Blazers will close out the regular season on Wednesday, April 10 vs. Sacramento.

The entire schedule can be viewed here: trailblazers.com/schedule.

To receive information about the single-game ticket on-sale, please visit trailblazers.com/tickets. For season tickets and other ticketing inquiries, please call 844-RIP-CITY.