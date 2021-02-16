Trail Blazers Take Four-Game Winning Streak Into Oklahoma City

The Trail Blazers (16-10) are currently on a four-game winning streak. The Thunder (11-15) have won the last three games versus the Trail Blazers. One of those streaks will end tonight.

After defeating the Mavericks in Dallas to start a three-game trip, the Trail Blazes arrive in an absolutely frigid Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for the second time this season Tuesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 123-118

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 77-44

OKLAHOMA CITY HOME: Thunder lead, 79-43

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 136-119, 11/27/19 (Portland)

LAST OKLAHOMA CITY WIN: 125-122, 1/25/21 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (OKC)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 16 game against Oklahoma City is the second meeting between the Trail Blazers and Thunder during the 2020-21 season. The final matchup will come during the Second Half of the season. The Thunder lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers fell to the Thunder, 122-125 on January 25 at Moda Center. Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced Oklahoma City with 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 5-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 15 straight games against Oklahoma City, and recorded a career-high 18 made free-throws against the Thunder on March 7, 2019.

• Carmelo Anthony added 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 35 minutes on Jan. 25. Anthony recorded a career-high 11 assists vs. the Thunder on Feb. 4, 2009 while with the Nuggets.

• Gary Trent Jr. had 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3-PT), one rebound and two steals against the Thunder on Jan. 25.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in nine career games against the Trail Blazers. Tuesday's game will be his 10th against Portland, tied for his most against any NBA team (LAL).

• Mike Muscala scored a season-high 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and one steal against Portland on Jan. 25. He was one point off of his career-high in scoring (24, 3/28/18 vs. MIN).

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (1,492 career 3PM) is eight made three-pointers from becoming the 37th player in NBA history to hit at least 1500 threes over the course of their career.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter spent three seasons with Oklahoma City, appearing on 180 total games from 2014-2017. He posted averages of 14.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists while with the Thunder.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #26 - Portland 121, Dallas 118 — Feb. 14, 2021, American Airlines Center, Dallas

Portland tied a franchise-record with 45 points in the third quarter, propelling themselves to a season-best fourth straight victory, a 121-118 win over Dallas at American Airlines Center... The Trail Blazers had six players finish in double-figures for the sixth time this season, improving to 5-1 in those games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points (12-26 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-3 FT) in 36 minutes off work... Robert Covington had 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four steals... Carmelo Anthony recorded 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3-PT), five reounbds and three assists off the bench... Enes Kanter had 14 points and eight boards... Luka Doncic led Dallas with 44 points (14-20 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists ... Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points (5-9 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks for the Mavericks.

Game #25 - Portland 129, Cleveland 110 — Feb. 12, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers jumped out to a season-high 21 point halftime lead, and eventually put away the Cavaliers, 129-110 at Moda Center ... Portland had four players finish with 20+ points for the second time this season ... Portland's reserves combined for a season-high 54 points ... Gary Trent Jr. led Portland with 26 points (8- 12 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists ... Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 6-8 FT), capping off his best three-game scoring stretch as a Trail Blazer (70 total points) ... Enes Kanter had 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block, recording his third game with 20+ this season ... Damian Lillard had 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes ... Collin Sexton scored 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 8-9 FT) to go with three rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Jarrett Allen added 22 points (7-12 FG, 8-15 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Cavaliers.

Game #24 - Portland 118, Philadelphia 114 — Feb. 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland engineered a fourth quarter comeback on the back of a 17-point final period from Carmelo Anthony, taking down Philadelphia 118-114 at Moda Center... Portland extended its streak of consecutive games with 10+ 3PM to 37 games... Portland's reserves outscored Philadelphia's 45-19... Damian Lillard led Portland with his league leading 14th game with 30+ points, finishing with 30 points (6-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 14-15 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals... Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and two boards in 26 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3-PT) and four rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 13th double-double, finishing with 10 points and 14 rebounds... Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points (13-25 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds and three assists... Ben Simmons contributed a season-high 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain), Rodney Hood (left foot sprain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Tuesday's game at Oklahoma City.

For the Thunder, Trevor Ariza (not with team), Moses Brown (G League - two-way), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left knee; sprain), Josh Hall (G League, two-way), George Hill (right thumb; procedure), Ty Jerome (G League - two-way), Theo Maledon (health and safety protocols) and Aleksej Pokusevski (G League - on assignment) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.