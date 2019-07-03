Trail Blazers Sign Forward Mario Hezonja

Posted: Jul 03, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent forward Mario Hezonja, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Hezonja (heh-ZONE-yuh), 24, holds career averages of 7.3 points (41.7% FG, 32.1% 3-PT, 81.1% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 18.9 minutes in 277 games (65 starts) over four seasons with Orlando and New York.

“Mario is a prodigiously talented player with a high ceiling and a bright future,” said Olshey. “He will have a chance to contribute immediately while we work to accelerate his development”. 

Selected by the Magic with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Hezonja (6-8, 225) spent three seasons in Orlando before playing the 2018-19 season in New York. In 58 appearances (24 starts) for the Knicks last season, Hezonja averaged 8.8 points (41.2% FG, 27.6% 3-PT, 76.3% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.98 steals and 20.8 minutes

A Croatian national, Hezonja played for FC Barcelona before entering the 2015 NBA Draft.   

He will wear No. 44 for the Trail Blazers.

 

