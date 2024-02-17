Trail Blazers Sign Duop Reath to Standard NBA Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 16, 2024) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Duop Reath (dew-op) to a standard NBA contract, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Reath was previously on a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers. Per team policy, terms of the new deal were not disclosed.



During his rookie campaign with the Trail Blazers this season, Reath is averaging 8.9 points (47.5% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 74.1% FT), 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game in 40 games including 11 starts. The South Sudan native ranks ninth in the NBA amongst rookies in three-point field goals made (55), 12th in points per game (8.9) and rebounds per game (3.8), and 15th in blocks per game (0.5).