Trail Blazers Sign Forward Anthony Tolliver

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent forward Anthony Tolliver, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Tolliver, 34, spent the 2018-19 season with Minnesota, posting averages of 5.0 points (38.2% FG, 37.7% 3-PT, 78.3% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 16.6 minutes in 65 games. He previously played two games for the Trail Blazers during the 2009-10 season.

“Anthony is a consummate professional with an elite skill that will translate immediately into our system while providing leadership in our locker room,” said Olshey.

An 11-year NBA veteran, Tolliver (6-8, 250) holds career averages of 6.4 points (41.8% FG, 37.6% 3-PT, 77.2% FT), 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 19.9 minutes in 664 games (92 starts). In addition to Minnesota and Portland, he has played for Detroit, Sacramento, Phoenix, Charlotte, Atlanta, Golden State and San Antonio

He will wear No. 43 for the Trail Blazers.