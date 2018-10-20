Trail Blazers Settle Into The Season With Spurs Saturday Night

After an emotionally-charged opening night victory versus LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on national television, the Portland Trail Blazers (1-0) settle into the 2018-19 regular season by hosting the San Antonio Spurs (1-0) Saturday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Spurs lead, 84-82

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 52-31

AT THE SPURS: Spurs lead, 53-30

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 111-110, 1/7/18 (Portland)

LAST SPURS WIN: 116-105, 4/7/18 (San Antonio)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (San Antonio)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s meeting marks the first of four games between the Trail Blazers and the Spurs during the 2018-19 season. San Antonio won the season series in 2017-18, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers fell to the Spurs in San Antonio, 116-105, on April 7. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 28 points (13-22 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four steals while Damian Lillard paced Portland with 33 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists.

• In two games against the Spurs last season, Damian Lillard averaged 25.0 points (43.6% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Lillard has scored 30+ points in two of his last three games against the Spurs.

• CJ McCollum averaged 18.3 points (35.4% FG, 80.0% FT), 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in three games against San Antonio in the 2017-18 season. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games against the Spurs.

• In three games against the Spurs last season, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 14.7 points (54.1% FG, 50.0% FT), 10.3 rebounds and 1.67 blocks. Nurkic has recorded two straight double-doubles against the Spurs.

• LaMarcus Aldridge averaged 25.0 points (58.3% FG, 20.0% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 10.0 rebounds and 1.33 blocks in three games against Portland last season.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers with the Raptors last season, DeMar DeRozan averaged 30.0 points (50.0% FG, 60.0% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in four of his last eight games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge played his first nine NBA seasons with Portland (2006-15), averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 648 games (607 starts).

• CONNECTION: San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, forward Dante Cunningham and guard Patty Mills were all teammates in Portland for two seasons from 2009-11.

INJURY NOTES

Maurice Harkless (left knee) is probable for Saturday night's game. Harkless played 18 minutes in Portland's victory Thursday night versus Los Angeles. Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel) are all out for San Antonio.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the radio call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.