Trail Blazers Out To Even Season Series Versus Mavericks

The Trail Blazers, winners of four of their last five, continue their last homestand of the year by wrapping up the season series versus the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 83-73

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 52-24

AT THE MAVERICKS: Mavericks lead, 49-31

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-118 (ot), 12/23/18 (Portland)

LAST MAVERICKS WIN: 102-101, 2/10/19 (Dallas)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Dallas)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Mavericks during the 2018-19 season. Dallas leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Mavericks outscored the Trail Blazers 24-9 in the fourth quarter to claim a 102-101 victory over Portland in Dallas on Feb. 10. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds and six assists while Damian Lillard scored a game-high 30 points (10-23 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, five assists and two steals.

• POINTS IN THE PAINT: The Trail Blazers have averaged 56.6 points in the paint against Dallas this season. Their season average is 48.3.

•In three games against Dallas this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 32.0 points (44.3% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 96.0% FT), 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Lillard has scored at least 29 points in seven straight games against the Mavericks.

• Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 12.3 points (64.3% FG, 25.0% FT), 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.70 blocks in three games against the Mavericks this season. He has recorded a double-double in three of his last four games against Dallas.

• Evan Turner had two points, eight rebounds and seven assists off the bench against Dallas on Feb. 10. In three games against the Mavericks this season, Turner has averaged 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, Luka Doncic has averaged 24.0 points (40.7% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 76.9% FT), 9.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. In his last game at Moda Center, Doncic made a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

• Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with four rebounds and three assists against Portland on Feb. 10. He has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts helped lead Dallas to the 2011 NBA Championship in one of his four seasons as a Mavericks assistant coach from 2008-12.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Seth Curry played 70 games (42 starts) for the Mavericks during the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.13 steals and 29.0 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will miss his second game with a popliteus strain in his left knee. He will be re-evaluated next week.

As for the Mavericks, J.J. Barea (right Achilles) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee) are out, Maxi Kleber (left wrist) is questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.